5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California: Authorities are assessing potential damage

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de junio, 2026

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday in northern California, near Redwood Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom stated that the Democratic governor had been informed of reports regarding the earthquake in Mendocino County and that state authorities are coordinating efforts with emergency services to assess potential impacts and damage.

“The Governor’s Office is closely coordinating with emergency officials and assessing potential impacts and damage,” Newsom’s press office said in a statement posted on social media.

According to the update issued by the USGS at 15:35 UTC on June 24, 2026, the ShakeAlert® early earthquake warning system was activated following the quake, so some people may have received warning notifications.

The agency indicated that some damage may have occurred, although it estimated that the impact should be relatively localized.

According to preliminary USGS estimates, between 60,000 and 70,000 people experienced moderate to very strong shaking, while about 10 million people felt weak or light shaking.

Authorities also warned that aftershocks could occur following the earthquake. The USGS reminded the public that, if they feel further tremors, they should follow the safety recommendation: “Drop, Cover, and Hold On.”

At this time, authorities are continuing to assess the situation and any potential damage caused by the earthquake.