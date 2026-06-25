Trump scores a key victory in the Senate; Republicans block Democrats' attempt to limit the war against the Iranian regime

Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de junio, 2026

On a legislative day marked by intense negotiations, the Senate rejected Democrats' attempt to limit President Donald Trump’s war powers regarding the Iranian regime, handing a key victory to the Republican administration.

The war powers resolution introduced by Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.), which had been approved just over a month ago with the support of some absent Republicans, was defeated in a close vote. This setback for the Democrats came just before the Senate went on a recess lasting more than two weeks.

Key meeting on Capitol Hill

Fox News reported that the decision came about following a tense meeting at the Capitol between President Trump and several Republican senators, during which issues such as citizenship verification legislation and the Electoral College vote were discussed.

Trump personally argued that the prior approval of the resolution weakened the negotiating position of the United States vis-à-vis Iran, amid talks to reach a long-term peace agreement that would supersede the existing 60-day memorandum of understanding.

Cassidy and Rand Paul reverse course and back Trump

Two key Republican senators changed their stance following meetings at the White House. Senator Bill Cassidy (La.) and Rand Paul (Ky.) chose to support the Trump administration’s position.

Cassidy publicly thanked Vice President JD Vance and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for the detailed briefing and the opportunity to address his concerns. For his part, Paul, a frequent critic of military interventions, explained that he decided to strategically abstain to give the president more bargaining power.

"But since hostilities seem to be over and the President asked me to give consideration to his negotiating position, I will do so," his X account stated. "My vote of present is a way to give the President more space and leverage to negotiate a lasting peace."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), along with senators such as Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio), played a key role in solidifying internal support.

Trump celebrates the victory and warns Iran

President Trump celebrated the result on Truth Social: “Wow! The Senate just changed its vote on Iran from 50-48 against, to 50-47 for,” he wrote. “Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy changed. Thank you to Leader John Thune, Lindsey Graham, Bernie Moreno, and all. This vote puts Iran on notice!"

On the Democratic side, Senator Chris Murphy (Conn.) acknowledged that this is "a different moment," but warned that the current ceasefire remains "precarious." Murphy insisted that the Iranians are aware of the lack of public support in the U.S. for a new war.

This legislative victory highlights President Trump’s ability to work directly with Senate leadership and shift positions. The result strengthens the Trump administration’s negotiating position ahead of a potential lasting agreement with the Iranian regime and sends a message of Republican unity in Congress.