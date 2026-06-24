The biggest patriotic celebration of the decade kicks off at the National Mall, led by Donald Trump

People hold signs as they attend the “People’s State of the Union” at the National Mall in Washington (File photo) AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 24 de junio, 2026

The National Mall in Washington will be the setting this Wednesday for one of the largest patriotic celebrations organized in recent years, with an event led by President Donald Trump that will kick off national activities leading up to the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.

The day will mark the launch of the Great American State Fair, an initiative that will bring together all 50 U.S. states and six territories in an exhibition dedicated to highlighting the history, innovation, culture, and values that have defined the nation since 1776.

The event will include military flyovers, musical performances, military bands, and a speech by Trump, who has made the commemoration of the United States’ 250th anniversary one of the symbolic priorities of his second term.

According to the organizers, the festival will take place from June 25 to July 10 and will stretch from the Capitol to the Washington Monument, transforming the National Mall into a vast space for national celebration.

"President Trump promised the biggest 250th-anniversary celebration in U.S. history," said Keith Krach, CEO of Freedom 250, an organization partnering with the America250 initiative. "This celebration is about what makes the United States exceptional: our freedom, our faith, our optimism, and our people," he told Fox News.

A fair to showcase American identity

Organizers describe the Great American State Fair as a modern version of the world’s fairs that for decades served to showcase the country’s progress and identity.

The venue will feature pavilions dedicated to five major national themes: American manufacturing, the heart of America, technological innovation, cultural expression, and the values of faith and family, the AP explained.

In addition to interactive exhibits and educational activities, visitors will be able to enjoy family-friendly attractions, cuisine representing the entire country, and a Ferris wheel over 30 meters tall installed especially for the occasion.

The fair aims to become one of the main public events leading up to the official celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which will take place on July 4, 2026.