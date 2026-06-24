Tucker Carlson leaves Republican Party amid conspiracy theory-fueled crusade against Israel

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de junio, 2026

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson has declared his definitive departure from the Republican Party, which he accuses of betraying Americans by prioritizing the interests of Israel over those of the United States.

The commentator is part of a group of conservatives who believe the U.S. entered the war against the Iranian regime at the behest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an episode of the Can’t Be Censored podcast that went viral this week, Carlson stated bluntly: "I’m out." And he warned: “If I’m out, then I think a lot of other people are out.”

Once one of the most recognizable faces of Fox News and a defender of the Republican Party for 35 years, he asserted that he can no longer support the party. “I would not support the Republican Party. There's no chance I would support the Republican Party,” he declared.

Carlson launched strong attacks against what he considers excessive loyalty to Israel. According to him, the GOP has “betrayed” its voters by placing Israel’s national security above the interests of U.S. citizens.

“How could I or any American voter support a political party that's not loyal to the United States. That puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens. It's not possible to vote for people like that, and I'm not going to,” he insisted.

Carlson lashes out at pro-Israel Republicans and praises Holocaust denier

On his podcast The Tucker Carlson Show, during an interview with far-right agitator Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson described the support for Israel shown by prominent Republican figures such as Ted Cruz, Mike Huckabee, and John Bolton as "Christian heresy." He claimed they were “seized by this brain virus” and that he dislikes them “more than anybody.” Furthermore, in another episode, he praised Darryl Cooper, a Nazi apologist accused of Holocaust denial and of downplaying the atrocities of Hitler, as “the most honest historian in America.”

The interview was harshly criticized in a statement released by Jewish members of the House of Representatives: "As Jewish Members of Congress, we are appalled that Tucker Carlson hosted and promoted Nazi apologist and Holocaust denier Darryl Cooper on his podcast. Cooper made deeply troubling statements, including that the United States was on the 'wrong side' in the Second World War, and falsely claiming that millions of Jews in concentration camps 'ended up dead' only because the Nazis did not have the resources to care for them.”