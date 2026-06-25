Venezuela: The 7.5-magnitude earthquake in a seismic doublet is the strongest since 1900

Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de junio, 2026

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed that the 7.5-magnitude earthquake that occurred Wednesday southeast of Yumare, in the state of Yaracuy, is the strongest recorded in Venezuela since 1900.

The quake, which occurred at a shallow depth of just 6.2 miles, was the main event in a severe seismic doublet sequence. Just 39 seconds earlier, a strong foreshock with a magnitude of 7.2 had occurred. Both events were caused by strike-slip faults in the complex boundary zone between the Caribbean and South American tectonic plates.

According to the USGS, this type of large-magnitude earthquake typically ruptures a fault zone approximately 93 miles long by 12 miles wide. The quake occurred along the Boconó fault system, one of the major tectonic structures in northern Venezuela.

A historic event

The USGS noted that although Venezuela has a history of major earthquakes, in the last 100 years only seven events of magnitude 6 or higher had been recorded within a 155-mile radius of the epicenter. The last event of comparable magnitude occurred in 1900, with an estimated magnitude of 7.7.

Wednesday’s seismic doublet is considered particularly destructive because the second quake struck when structures had already been weakened by the first.