Clive Davis, legendary music executive who transformed the industry, dies at 94

Published by Diane Hernández 22 de junio, 2026

The influential executive and music producer Clive Davis, considered one of the most important figures in the history of the recording industry, passed away Monday at the age of 94, according to a statement from his family cited by AFP.

For more than five decades, Davis was responsible for discovering, promoting and establishing the careers of some of the most influential artists in contemporary music, including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Bruce Springsteen, Santana, Janis Joplin, Billy Joel, Alicia Keys and Barry Manilow.

“Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness,” said the Davis family. Although the official cause of death was not disclosed, Rolling Stone magazine reported that the executive had been hospitalized in late May due to respiratory problems.

From lawyer to music industry pioneer

Born on April 4, 1932, in Brooklyn, N.Y., Davis trained as a lawyer at Harvard University and began his career at Columbia Records as a legal counsel. With no prior experience in the music industry, he rose quickly to become president of Columbia Records in 1967, embarking on a career that would redefine the music business.

His artistic vision allowed him to identify exceptional talent and take a chance on them before they achieved worldwide fame. He played a key role in the careers of artists such as Janis Joplin; Simon & Garfunkel; Aerosmith; Patti Smith; Earth, Wind & Fire; and Miles Davis. He also played a pivotal role in the evolution of hip-hop by launching Bad Boy Records, a label that propelled the careers of figures such as The Notorious B.I.G.

However, it was his professional relationship with Whitney Houston that marked one of the most notable chapters of his legacy. Under his guidance, Houston became one of the most successful artists of all time and one of the most important voices in popular music.

After leaving CBS Records in 1973, Davis founded Arista Records, a label he led for more than two decades and through which he launched the careers of artists such as Dionne Warwick, Kenny G, Lou Reed and Alicia Keys. He later founded J Records and held leadership positions at RCA Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment, where he served as creative director until his final years.

A recipient of multiple Grammy Awards and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Davis remained active in the industry even in the final years of his life. His exclusive pre-Grammy parties became one of the most prestigious events in American entertainment.