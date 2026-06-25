Iran warns ships not to cross the Strait of Hormuz without its consent, and Marco Rubio warns: 'We want a deal, but not at any price'

Published by Israel Duro 25 de junio, 2026

The waters in the Strait of Hormuz are far from calming down. On Wednesday, the Ayatollah regime boasted of having forced the U.S. to surrender, provoking a forceful response from Donald Trump. On Thursday, they again threatened ships attempting to pass through the strait without their approval. This prompted Secretary of State Marco Rubio to send a clear message: "We want peace, but not at any price."

In a statement, the Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s ideological military force, warned Thursday that no vessel will be allowed to cross the Strait of Hormuz without Iranian authorization and threatened to take “appropriate measures” against those who violate the restriction.

"The only authorized route for passage through the Strait of Hormuz is the one announced by the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Guardians declared. Any crossing without authorization from the Ayatollahs’ regime will be considered “unacceptable and dangerous,” and “appropriate measures” will be taken. The military also lashed out at “the announcement by certain authorities of a new maritime route.”

A stern warning from Rubio

The message was received as a slap in the face by Washington, which responded harshly through Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “While we want a deal, we don't want a deal at any price. We want a deal that's good, we want a deal that's real, we want a deal that's verifiable, and we want a deal that's adhered to.”

During a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Bahrain, Rubio added that “international waterways do not belong to any nation state. This is a foundational principle in the world today, without which the world would be in total chaos.”

"If in fact we accepted that you can charge money to use an international waterway because it happens to be near your territorial space, well then this will spread throughout the world like a contagion."

Gulf countries, key to the development of the agreements

During the meeting with U.S. allies in the Gulf, the secretary of state cautioned that their positions would be taken into account in the development of the agreements: “We want to ensure that… no part of this agreement, once implemented, undermines in any way the security, stability or prosperity of any of our partners in the region.”