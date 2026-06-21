California declares a state of emergency due to fire at a food storage facility in Boyle Heights

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de junio, 2026

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to the fire that has been burning for several days at a frozen food storage facility in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The measure is intended to strengthen the response to an emergency that continues to impact air quality and raise concerns about potential public health risks.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the state’s decision comes after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a local emergency declaration and warned of growing concern over the fire’s effects on the community.

In a statement released by his office, Newsom noted that California is mobilizing resources to support emergency crews working to contain the fire and protect nearby communities. He also stated that the state will coordinate efforts with local authorities during the response and recovery efforts.

Other measures to address the situation Among the announced actions are the distribution of 5.5 million N95 masks, air purifiers, bottled water and other emergency supplies, as well as air quality monitoring.



​The fire began on Wednesday at a frozen food storage facility operated by Lineage. Although a stay-at-home order was initially issued for nearby residents, it was lifted the same day. However, new hotspots and flare-ups forced emergency crews to continue firefighting efforts in the days that followed.



Local authorities have expressed concern about the more than 85 million pounds of food stored at the facility, primarily frozen baked goods and meat products. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the deterioration of these products could create biological hazards as they continue to decompose.

Aerial images taken on Saturday showed smoke continuing to rise above the area, while air quality warnings remain in effect. The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a particulate matter advisory through noon on Sunday.

To combat the fire, the fire department deployed contracted helicopters capable of dumping up to 3,000 gallons of water per operation, in addition to using a gel-based fire retardant to accelerate suppression efforts.

People affected by the fire can request masks and air purifiers by calling 211. Authorities have also set up two temporary shelter centers: Pecan Rec Center and City Terrace Park.

Authorities reported that Lineage has cooperated with the investigation and response efforts. The same complex experienced a roof fire at its facilities in 2024.