'Don't call me Latinx': Most Hispanics reject term

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de julio, 2026

Most Hispanics in the United States do not want to be called "Latinx." This is revealed by a new series of studies published by the Pew Research Center, which show that the term continues to be widely rejected within the community it is intended to represent.

According to the report, 54% of those surveyed prefer the term "Hispanic" to refer to the community as a whole, while 30% prefer "Latino." In contrast, terms such as "Latinx" and "Latine" continue to be used by a minority (1%).

The results reflect an uncomfortable reality for political, academic and media circles that popularized the use of "Latinx" over the past decade as part of the progressive agenda. However, the study shows that Hispanic identity in the United States is much more diverse and complex than these generalized labels suggest.

The research, based on a survey of 8,046 U.S. adults—including 4,923 Hispanics— also found that 61% consider being Hispanic to be a very important or extremely important part of their identity. Nevertheless, that identification is often more closely tied to country of origin or family history than to recently coined terms.