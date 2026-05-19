'May the Force be with you': Tom Kane, voice of Master Yoda, dies at 64 after complications from stroke

Published by Israel Duro 19 de mayo, 2026

The voice of Master Yoda has been silenced. Actor Tom Kane died at age 64 from complications of a stroke he suffered in 2020, according to Zachery McGinnis, the actor's representative.

Speaking to USA Today, McGinnis noted that "from his unforgettable performances in 'Star Wars' to countless animated series, documentaries and video games, Tom brought wisdom, strength, humor and emotion to every role he played. His voice became part of our lives, our memories and the stories we carry with us."

In addition to voicing Master Yoda in the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," Kane was also the narrator with whom each episode dramatically began each episode. He also lent his voice to other characters in the saga, and even appeared in the franchise's live-action films, including Admiral Ackbar in "The Last Jedi."

Professor Utonium from "The Powerpuff Girls"

But his work was not limited to the famous saga. Kane would also be known worldwide for his work as Professor Utonium, the man who creates the three heroines protagonists of the Cartoon Network series "The Powerpuff Girls."

He was also the voice of the chimpanzee Darwin in the series "The Thornberrys," a character he played again on the big screen in "The Thornberrys Movie" and in the crossover "The Rugrats Go Wild."

In total, according to IMBD, Kane amassed nearly 300 acting roles and also lent his voice to characters in numerous cartoon series of the 1990s and 2000s, including "Johnny Bravo," "The Angry Beavers," "Cow and Chicken," "Kim Possible," "Avatar: The Legend of Aang" and many more.

A career abruptly cut short in 2020, when one of his daughters announced on Facebook that her father had suffered a stroke that left him unable to "communicate verbally effectively, nor read or write." However, "he is still of sound mind and is his usual self, but for now he can only articulate a few words. He remains in good spirits and that his enormous stubbornness has already helped him to show improvement in speech."

"An extraordinary man"

But, above all McGinnis wanted to remember Kane not only as a great actor, but as an "extraordinary man."

"Tom was a devoted husband and father who, with his wife, raised a loving family of nine children: three biological and six fostered through adoption and foster care. That compassion and generosity defined who he was as much as his extraordinary talent. While his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories and love he gave to the world will live on forever."