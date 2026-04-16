The rebuilding of Los Angeles after the fires has a Hispanic face

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de abril, 2026

Hispanics are helping to rebuild Los Angeles. After the scars left by last year's fires in Los Angeles, it is their hands that are bringing streets and homes back to life. Latinos account for four out of every five workers in the recovery effort.

The data are part of a study conducted by the UCLA Latino Policy and Political Issues Institute (LPPI) and the UCLA Center for Neighborhood Knowledge (CNK). The analysis shows that Hispanic workers are disproportionately concentrated in the occupations most essential to wildfire recovery in Los Angeles County, while facing lower wages, lower health insurance coverage and significant gaps in unemployment insurance protection.

The study, moreover, demonstrates that recovery relies heavily on Latino workers, who are already economically vulnerable, for debris removal, construction, utility repair, landscaping and other rebuilding needs.

However, the report also warns about the employment situation of Hispanics. Among these workers, the median income is $36,000, compared with $54,000 for non-Latino white workers. In addition, Latinos in these occupations are less likely to have health insurance coverage.

"Latinos are essential workers for the recovery process. It won’t happen on its own. It depends on workers whose labor is crucial to rebuilding homes, infrastructure, and daily life," said Gonzalez, LPPI's research director.

"The analysis shows that these workers often lack the economic protections and basic supports that should accompany such essential role," he added.