Batch of organic ice cream recalled in 17 states for possible metal presence
"Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to discard the product. Consumers should not eat the recalled product, nor should they return it to the store. Consumers with questions or seeking support can contact Straus Family Creamery at support@strausmilk.com or 1-707-776-2887, Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m. PT," the FDA detailed.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that the Straus Family Creamery company has initiated a voluntary recall of several flavors and formats of its organic ice cream distributed in 17 states, because of the possibility that they contain metallic particles.
"Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to discard the product. Consumers should not eat the recalled product, nor should they return it to the store. Consumers with questions or seeking support can contact Straus Family Creamery at support@strausmilk.com or 1-707-776-2887, Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m. PT," the agency said.
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In that sense, the FDA detailed that the recall affects products sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. The affected items had been on sale since May 4, the FDA reported.
The affected products
- Packages of vanilla powder with expiration dates of Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, 2026, and manufacturing code 7-84830-10030-6.
- Cans of strawberry ice cream with an expiration date of Dec. 25, 2026, and manufacturing code 7-84830-10095-5.
- One-liter strawberry syrup with an expiration date of Dec. 24, 2026, and manufacturing code 7-84830-10097-9.
- Cookie dough containers of 50 ml with an expiration date of Dec. 26, 2026, and manufacturing code 7-84830-10104-4.
- Quart Dutch chocolate dough balls with an expiration date of Dec. 27, 2026, and manufacturing code 7-84830-10012-2.
- Quart chocolate mint jars with an expiration date of Dec. 30, 2026, and manufacturing code 7-84830-10050-4.