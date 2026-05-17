Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de mayo, 2026

Host Bill Maher held nothing back on his "Real Time" show. In a tough monologue, he condemned what he sees as a dangerous normalization of political violence from some sectors of the left in the country.

Following the recent assassination attempts against President Trump and the murder of activist Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), Maher warned that a portion of the left is turning attackers into quasi-heroic figures.

"Luigi Mangione, Cole Thomas Allen, Tyler Robinson, and the ghost of Thomas Crooks must form a boy band called 'New Kids on the Glock,'" the host ironized.

Political violence and personal failure

Maher cited a Harvard survey that nearly 40% of young people believe that political violence may be justified in certain cases. "Wow. Seems like five minutes ago when one of the big causes of the left was gun control, but now guns are the answer?" he criticized.

While acknowledging that many people are frustrated with the Trump Administration, Maher argued that behind these acts there is often more personal failure than ideological conviction. "If you're doing that much rage-thinking about Trump, you're not really mad at him. You're mad at your life," he sentenced.

"You're not a hero": Maher's rebuke of would-be assassins

During his monologue, Bill Maher showed an image of the moment when Cole Allen, a 31-year-old computer engineer accused of attempting an attack at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, was cut down on the floor by security agents at the Hilton.

"You're not a hero," he told the would-be assassins. "You're just the guy who runs out into the field during a baseball game to get attention... except in your case, you’d rather be a martyr than a nobody."