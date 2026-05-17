Americans' day-to-day life: How they divide their time between work, rest and daily life

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de mayo, 2026

How do Americans spend their time? An analysis by the Pew Research Center offers a detailed look at the daily activities of men and women in the country and reveals stark differences in how the two organize their days.

The study, based on data from the Census Bureau's American Time Use Survey, reviews how much time adults spend on activities such as working, sleeping, cooking, caring for family, exercising or enjoying leisure.

The results show that men spend more time on paid work and leisure, while women spend more hours on domestic tasks, personal care and family responsibilities.

On average, U.S. men spend more time working outside the home. They also spend more minutes per day on recreational and sports activities. Women, on the other hand, spend more time cooking, cleaning, organizing the house and attending to tasks related to family care.

In that sense, the study shows that Americans spend an average of 1 hour and 57 minutes a day on household chores. However, men and women sometimes differ in the time they spend on each activity. For example, men spend an average of 1 hour and 34 minutes a day on household chores, while women spend 2 hours and 19 minutes.

According to Pew Research Center, employed men work on average more than 5 hours a day, compared with 4 hours and 31 minutes for women.

As for rest, the study notes that sleep represents an important part of Americans' daily routine. In addition, the time spent sleeping varies by age.