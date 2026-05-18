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GTA 6 has a confirmed release date: It will launch on November 19, 2026, and will not be delayed

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have just officially confirmed the release date of GTA 6. The long-awaited title will arrive exactly on Nov. 19, 2026.

GTA 5 Release-File Image

GTA 5 Release-File ImagePA Wire/Press Association Images / Cordon Press.

Carlos Dominguez
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Carlos Dominguez

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Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, has shut down all rumors by confirming that development is progressing as planned and that GTA 6 will hit the market on Nov. 19, 2026, and there will be no further delays.

Zelnick puts rumors to rest: GTA 6 is coming out in November

After the delay announced in 2025, which moved the game from May to November 2026, social media was filled with speculation about possible further delays. However, Zelnick has been emphatic: GTA 6 has a locked date and the studio has "maximum confidence" in the release.

The executive even joked that "a lot of people will be calling in sick," in reference to the classic joke of asking for the day off to play the release.

GTA 5 is already a phenomenon: More than 225 million copies sold

GTA 5 continues to break records with more than 225 million copies sold worldwide. Its online mode continues to receive constant updates and keeps millions of players active every month.

Now all attention is focused on GTA 6. Expectations are so high that industry analysts consider it the biggest possible launch in video game history. Rockstar Games is looking not only to match the success of GTA 5, but to far surpass it.

What to expect from GTA 6?

  • Massive, detailed map in the state of Leonida.
The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by modern-day Florida, with Vice City (modern version of Miami) as the epicenter.

  • Two playable characters: Lucia and Jason.
For the first time in the main saga, players can use two characters: Lucia Caminos (the first non-optional playable female main character) and Jason Duval.

  • GTA 6 will use a much improved version of the RAGE engine (possibly RAGE 9), rebuilt from the ground up.
Experts stress that it will be one of the biggest technical leaps in the history of video games.

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