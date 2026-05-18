GTA 6 has a confirmed release date: It will launch on November 19, 2026, and will not be delayed

Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de mayo, 2026

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, has shut down all rumors by confirming that development is progressing as planned and that GTA 6 will hit the market on Nov. 19, 2026, and there will be no further delays.

Zelnick puts rumors to rest: GTA 6 is coming out in November

After the delay announced in 2025, which moved the game from May to November 2026, social media was filled with speculation about possible further delays. However, Zelnick has been emphatic: GTA 6 has a locked date and the studio has "maximum confidence" in the release.

The executive even joked that "a lot of people will be calling in sick," in reference to the classic joke of asking for the day off to play the release.

GTA 5 is already a phenomenon: More than 225 million copies sold

GTA 5 continues to break records with more than 225 million copies sold worldwide. Its online mode continues to receive constant updates and keeps millions of players active every month.

Now all attention is focused on GTA 6. Expectations are so high that industry analysts consider it the biggest possible launch in video game history. Rockstar Games is looking not only to match the success of GTA 5, but to far surpass it.