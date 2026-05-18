Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de mayo, 2026

High school athletics in California was once again at the center of controversy. During the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section finals, held Saturday at Moorpark, student A.B. Hernández, of Jurupa Valley High School, took the win in three jumping events in the girls' category: height, long jump and triple jump. What happened next at the awards ceremonies sparked debate across the country.

To adjust the rankings, the organizers applied a special rule they already used last year: female athletes who came in just behind Hernández moved up one place in the official rankings. That meant several girls shared the top spot on the podium with the athlete.

California has had the law AB 1266 since 2013, which allows students to compete based on their gender identity. The CIF, the body that regulates school sports, follows it to the letter. Last year, after Hernández's dominance at state, there were so many complaints that they implemented this "pilot program" to adjust places and rankings when there is a trans athlete in the event. What was to be temporary seems to have been extended.

Politicians and activists erupt against the CIF

The photos and videos of Hernández sharing the podium with the other competitors went viral and sparked all kinds of reactions on social media, leading to strong criticism against the CIF from Republican politicians such as Representatives Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) and Nancy Mace (R-N.C.), and activists such as Riley Gaines and Jennifer Sey.

Tim Burchett posted a photo on X from the awards ceremony showing Hernández sharing a podium with another competitor and wrote: "I just threw up." Nancy Mace shared the same photo with the caption: "This is infuriating. Protect girls sports."

Gaines followed suit, and in her message she expressed: "If you have to create a shared podium for the boy competing in the girls’ event, you’ve already admitted you know he isn’t a girl and that his participation is unfair."

"At that point, you're just seeking a public humiliation ritual for the girls," she added.

As Hernández moves forward, Newsom responds to criticism

A source in Gov. Gavin Newsom's office sent a statement to Fox News Digital days before a protest organized by a group of protesters to "Save Girls Sports."

"The Governor has said discussions on this issue should be guided by fairness, dignity, and respect. He rejects the right wing’s cynical attempt to weaponize this debate as an excuse to vilify individual kids. The Governor’s position is simple: stand with all kids and stand up to bullies," the text states.

Hernández, the Southern Section champion for the second consecutive year, qualified for the CIF state preliminaries, which will be held Saturday. The state finalists will be defined in Clovis on May 29-30.