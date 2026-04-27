Who's watching out for them? The impact of trans policies on security in Massachusetts women's prisons

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de abril, 2026

A growing number of allegations of sexual abuse and unsafe conditions in women's prisons around the country has put gender identity policies in the prison system in the eye of the hurricane. The Department of Justice has launched investigations in several states, while calls are growing for Massachusetts to be included in the review.

Last month, the DOJ announced an investigation into policies that allow inmates to be housed based on their gender identity. The move comes under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA), with the goal of determining whether certain practices have exposed incarcerated women to unconstitutional risks of violence or abuse. The first inquiries focus on California and Maine.

However, various voices argue that the state of Massachusetts should be next on the list. In particular, they point to the MCI-Framingham Correctional Center, where more than a dozen male inmates identify as transgender women.

Felony convictions, including sexual abuse and homicide

According to testimony and documents cited in the complaint, some of these individuals have been convicted of felonies, including sexual abuse and homicide. The inmates claim that living together has generated an environment of intimidation, harassment and, in some cases, sexual assault.

Among the cases mentioned is that of Charles Horton, convicted of sexual assaulting minors and serving time under a female identity. Also cited are Wayne Raymond, classified as a sexually dangerous person, and Kenneth Hunt, convicted of the murder of two women. According to statements from female inmates, the latter had reportedly been the subject of multiple internal accusations of harassment.

The allegations also point out that inmates are forced to share intimate spaces, such as showers, with these inmates, which increases the feeling of insecurity. Added to this is the situation of prison staff: some female officers have stated that they must perform body searches on male inmates, even in cases where they have previously been victims of sexual assault.

Minimizing or dismissing testimony: Recourse first

The Massachusetts Department of Corrections has not responded publicly to these allegations. Nor has the state Commission on the Status of Women, singled out by some participants in public hearings for minimizing or dismissing testimony about these incidents.

While state authorities prioritize sanctuary policies linked to gender-affirming medical care, legal assistance programs for immigrants and the defense of rights of the transgender community in the context of national political tensions, various complaints have put the spotlight on the situation of women held at MCI-Framingham Correctional Center.