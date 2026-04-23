Darrell Sheets, star of 'Storage Wars,' found dead

Published by Israel Duro 23 de abril, 2026

Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets was found dead at his Arizona home by police. The first steps of the investigation point to Sheets committing suicide with a gunshot to the head, although agents warn that the investigation is ongoing. The co-star of the celebrated show, Rene Nezhoda, reported that Sheets had been a victim of cyberbullying for some time.

"On April 22, 2026, at approximately 0200 hours, officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive in reference to a reported deceased individual. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The male was pronounced deceased on scene and the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation," the Lake Havasu Police Department said in a statement.

Ongoing investigation

The statement also noted that "his body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation. The male subject has been identified as Darrell Sheets, a 67-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City and Darrell’s family has been notified. This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available"

His former partner on the show, Rene Nezhoda, posted a video to Instagram in which he mourned Sheets' death and reported that his friend had been a victim of online harassment for some time:

Police include stalking as part of investigation

In the video, Nezhoda noted that "Darrell has been posting a lot about the guy that’s been cyberbullying him and tormenting him, and I really hope [law enforcement] look into that guy and that it doesn’t come to nothing."

Something that, in conversation with Fox News, is exactly what law enforcement intends to do. Thus, Sgt. Kyle Ridgway, public information officer for the Lake Havasu City Police Department, assured "We are aware of these cyberbullying accusations and that is a part of the active investigation."