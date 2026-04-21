North Carolina: At least two dead and five wounded in a shooting in a park
Winston-Salem Police Capt. Kevin Burns detailed that a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old died at the scene after being shot in Leinbach Park, near a high school.
Authorities reported that a planned fight between young people ended in a mass shooting in a park in North Carolina. The event left at least two teenagers dead and five other people injured.
In that regard, Winston-Salem police Capt. Kevin Burns detailed that a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old died at the scene after being shot in Leinbach Park near a high school.
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Five other people, aged between 14 and 19, were also shot, with injuries ranging from serious to minor. Police specified that four of the victims are female.
"I'm frustrated"
“I feel like everyone else. I’m frustrated, I’m angry, I’m sad. This didn’t have to happen,” Penn said.
Likewise, Penn explained that he could not immediately answer whether the deceased teens were the ones who had planned to fight. The police chief mentioned that the motive for the fight remains unknown.