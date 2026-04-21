North Carolina: At least two dead and five wounded in a shooting in a park

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de abril, 2026

Authorities reported that a planned fight between young people ended in a mass shooting in a park in North Carolina. The event left at least two teenagers dead and five other people injured.

In that regard, Winston-Salem police Capt. Kevin Burns detailed that a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old died at the scene after being shot in Leinbach Park near a high school.

Five other people, aged between 14 and 19, were also shot, with injuries ranging from serious to minor. Police specified that four of the victims are female.