Three killed in US attack on narco-boat in the Caribbean

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de abril, 2026

The U.S. military confirmed Sunday the death of three people in an attack against a vessel allegedly used for drug trafficking in the Caribbean.

The administration of President Donald Trump insists that, in practice, it is at war with what it calls "narco-terrorists" in Latin America and, since last September began attacking vessels allegedly used for drug trafficking.

The Southern Command, which is responsible for Washington's forces in the region, said it conducted a "lethal kinetic strike against a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations."

U.S. officials have reported at least six such attacks in April, bringing the total number of people killed in such operations to around 180, according to an AFP tally.