Profile: Shamar Elkins, the perpetrator of the Louisiana shooting and Army veteran, who spoke of 'demons' weeks before killing his seven children and a cousin of theirs

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de abril, 2026

A man killed eight children, five girls and three boys between the ages of 3 and 11, and critically wounded two women in a brutal shooting early Sunday morning in Shreveport, Louisiana. According to a report, the man was identified as Shamar Elkins, an Army veteran.

In addition, the report, obtained by The New York Times, detailed that the man confessed that he was drowning in "dark thoughts"and told his stepfather that some people "don’t come back from their demons” just weeks before the heinous murders.

The tragedy occurred after an argument with his wife around 6 a.m. Sunday. Elkins had said days earlier that he wanted to take his own life. He recounted that his wife wanted a divorce and that he was overwhelmed by "dark thoughts."

According to the Times, the father, the perpetrator, worked at UPS. In addition, records indicate that Elkins had at least two prior convictions, including one for DUI in 2016 and another for illegal use of weapons in 2019.

"In March 2019, a police report detailed that the National Guard vet had pulled a 9 millimeter handgun from his waistband and shot at a vehicle five times after a driver pulled a handgun on him, with one of the bullets being discovered near a school where children were playing," detailed NYT.

Elkins' military service The Army noted in a statement Sunday that Elkins served in the Louisiana Army National Guard between August 2013 and August 2020, serving as a signal support systems and fire support specialist. He was not deployed on any mission and ended his service at the rank of private.



The victims were identified as Jayla Elkins, 3; Shayla Elkins, 5; Kayla Pugh, 6; Layla Pugh, 7; Markaydon Pugh, 10; Sariahh Snow, 11; Khedarrion Snow, 6; and Braylon Snow, 5. Seven of the eight minors were Elkins' children and the eighth, her cousin. All were found lifeless inside their Shreveport home.