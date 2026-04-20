Patrick Muldoon, the actor of 'Days of Our Lives,' 'Melrose Place' and 'Starship Troopers,' has died

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de abril, 2026

Actor and producer Patrick Muldoon, known for his roles in such productions as "Days of Our Lives," "Melrose Place" and "Starship Troopers," died Sunday after suffering a heart attack. He was 57.

Muldoon rose to fame after starring in "Days of Our Lives." In the television series, he played the role of Austin Reed. He did so from 1992 to 1995 and again from 2011 to 2012.

The performer began his acting career during his college days with an appearance in two episodes of the sitcom "Who's the Boss?" Shortly after graduating in 1991, he landed a three-episode recurring role on "Saved by the Bell."

Muldoon also served as executive producer on several films, including "The Tribes of Palos Verdes," "Arkansas," "Marlowe," "The Card Counter," "The Dreadful," "Riff Raff" and, most recently, "Kockroach," starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton and Zazie Beetz, which is currently shooting.

A close friend of the actor maintained that he "loved both animals and people, gave unforgettable hugs and possessed an exceptional quality to make others feel safe and valued."