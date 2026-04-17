Judge in Charlie Kirk murder case releases ballistics report: Bullet couldn't be linked to murder weapon, but shell casing could

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 16 de abril, 2026

Judge Tony Graf, who is overseeing the case against Tyler Robinson, accused of murdering conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025, declassified this week a ballistics report from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that had been leaked to the media and generated much speculation about the case.

The most important finding, undoubtedly, is that analysts could not conclusively link a bullet fragment to the alleged murder weapon, but they did confirm a match to the fired shell casing.

The document, which had been filed under seal by the defense on Jan. 9, was attached to a motion seeking to block additional evidence. Judge Graf ruled that there was no reason to keep it classified, as it did not contain "private or inflammatory information."

What does the report say and how is it interpreted by experts?

The analyzed material includes a "deformed and damaged" fragment of the bullet casing, as well as four lead fragments recovered during Kirk's autopsy. The ATF identified the fragment as .30 caliber class, compatible with Robinson's Mauser 98 30-06 rifle, but it was not enough for a conclusive match.

However, the shell casing recovered near the scene did identify it as having been fired from Robinson.

According to two law enforcement sources cited by Fox News, the reason the ATF was unable to make the match is that the bullet struck a bone upon impacting Kirk's body and fragmented, notoriously impairing the investigators' task. Experts noted that this is not uncommon in such cases.

An appendix to the report clarifies that an "inconclusive" result means there is "insufficient quality and/or quantity of individual characteristics to identify or exclude." Basically, the fact that the report is inconclusive does not exonerate the defendant.

Nor does it a victory for the defense

Former FBI agent Jason Pack spoke to Fox News about the report, explaining that the situation is not necessarily a problem for prosecutors: "It is not a win for the defense. It is simply a gap the prosecution is now working to address by bringing in the FBI with more advanced technology. That is not a sign the prosecution's case is weak."

Prosecutors, for their part, have alleged that separate DNA tests found genetic material consistent with Robinson's on the gun, on a towel and on three of the four rifle cartridges. In addition, Robinson allegedly sent text messages to his romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, discussing the intent to retrieve the rifle after the crime.

Robinson, 22, is accused of shooting Kirk during one of his classic debate events with the public at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025, climbing onto a nearby rooftop and firing a single shot from a rifle. Kirk was hit in the neck in front of a crowd of students and died from the wound.

Robinson faces aggravated murder charges and a possible death penalty. He pleaded not guilty. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17.