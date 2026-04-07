Epstein case: Bill Gates to testify in Congress on June 10

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de abril, 2026

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corporation, was subpoenaed to testify before the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating the Jeffrey Epstein case, to talk about his alleged ties to the late sex offender and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

His testimony before Congress is scheduled for June 10, a close source detailed to AFP.

Gates is one of the many personalities who appear in documents that were declassified by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in connection with the Epstein case.

Specifically, his name appeared in emails sent by Epstein. The sex offender talked in the messages about the Microsoft co-founder's extramarital affairs, as well as "helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with [R]ussian girls" and "facilictating his illicit trysts, with married women."

On the sidelines, during an interview in January 2025, Gates acknowledged that he maintained a friendship with Epstein.