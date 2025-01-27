Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 27 de enero, 2025

He was, at the time, the richest person on the planet. That power made him rub shoulders with world leaders and elitism. access to world leaders and the elite. He also formed close relationships with other powerful tycoons, including Jeffrey Epstein. Years later, Bill Gates, the co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft, would express regret over the time he spent with Epstein, whom many now regard as one of the most infamous sexual predators in history.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Gates, who will publish his new book in a few days, acknowledged that he was "quite stupid" when he maintained a friendship with the late Epstein. He died in August 2019, and was convicted of child trafficking, sex trafficking and child prostitution, among other charges.

"In retrospect, I was foolish to spend any time with him. So yes, I think I was quite stupid. I thought it would help me with global health philanthropy. In fact, it failed to do that it was just a huge mistake," Gates said, referring to his relationship with the sex offender.

Now Gates won't shut up about having been friends with Epstein. Just over five years ago, shortly after Epstein's death, the tycoon claimed he had "no business relationship or friendship with him," in statements collected by The Wall Street Journal.

The Microsoft co-founder's name was linked to the famous list of celebrities that collaborated with or were clients of Epstein. Elon Musk suggested that Gates was among the sexual predator's accomplices. However, the full list remains unreleased, and it's still unclear whether the tech tycoon played any such role.