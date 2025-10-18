Soros and other leftist megadonors contributed millions of dollars to 'No Kings' protests

Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de octubre, 2025

George Soros and other progressive megadonors funded this Saturday's No Kings movement protests, which will include Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer; California Gov. Gavin Newsom; Sen. Bernie Sanders, among many other progressive politicians.

This movement was responsible for the massive demonstrations that took place in June, in response to what its promoters, radical left-wing militants, consider an authoritarian drift in President Trump's policies.

Republicans have branded these protests as un-American. Recently, House Speaker Mike Johnson called them a "hate America rally" that would appeal to "the pro-Hamas wing" and "the antifa people."

More than 200 leftist organizations have signed up as partners in the event that will take place this Saturday across the country. Indivisible is one of the main organizers. This organization claims to find solidarity in their shared opposition to Trump.

Soros and his network behind No Kings funding

According to the website of Soros' Open Society Foundations, a two-year, $3 million grant was awarded to Indivisible in 2023. The organization was tasked with "managing data and communications with participants" of the No Kings protests.

According to Fox News reports, the Hungarian businessman's foundation has awarded grants to Indivisible every year since its inception in 2017. In total, Open Society Foundations has awarded $7.61 million to the group behind the No Kings protests.

During an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News on Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was the first to alert about links between Soros and the No Kings protest movement.

"There is considerable evidence that George Soros and his network is behind the funding these rallies, which may well be riots all across the country," Cruz said.

"This politicized march is being organized by Soros operatives and funded by Soros money. No one denies these basic facts," the Republican senator told Fox News. "The Trump administration and the Republican Congress are committed to countering this network of left-wing violence."

Hansjörg Wyss, the "new Soros"

According to Americans for Public Trust, another funder of Indivisible is Hansjörg Wyss, a Swiss businessman and philanthropist known for his influence on progressive and environmental causes in the United States.

As Americans for Public Trust reports, the Swiss megadonor has given $6.4 million to Indivisible. Wyss has been dubbed by some media outlets as "the new Soros" due to his financial support of left-wing movements and organizations.

FREE DC present during No Kings protests

Another organization actively participating in Saturday's protests is FREE DC, a project sponsored by progressive nonprofits Community Change and Community Change Action.

According to an analysis shared with The New York Post, Community Change and Community Change Action have benefited from millions of dollars in donations coming from organizations such as Open Society Foundations, the Tides Foundation and Arabella Advisors.

Arabella Advisors is a consulting firm based in Washington, D.C., that advises donors and progressive organizations on where to invest their money.

In 2023 alone, Community Change and Community Change Action received $4 million from Open Society Foundations, $680,000 from Arabella and $145,000 from the Tides Foundation, Americans for Public Trust found in financial documents shared with The New York Post.

FREE DC militants were responsible for the August protests in Washington, D.C., when the Trump administration deployed the National Guard in the capital.