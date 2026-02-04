Anti-ICE activist groups receive over $3 million in funding from Soros-backed charity

Published by Misty Severi 4 de febrero, 2026

Multiple anti-ICE activist groups in Minnesota have collectively received more than $3 million from a philanthropy group backed by leftist billionaire donor George Soros, according to a Daily Caller analysis of the charity's tax filings.

The Minneapolis-based Headwaters Foundation for Justice awarded at least $3,321,013 in grants to at least 16 groups since 2014 that now seek to monitor federal agents or protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

“What we are seeing in the streets of Minneapolis and across Minnesota right now is a fight for collective liberation in real time,” the foundation posted on Instagram last week. “Your support of Headwaters will help us meet the ongoing need of funding organizing on the ground."

At least 10 of the groups that participated in the ICE Out marches last month received various donations from the Soros-backed charity, with donations ranging from $10,000 to as much as $1,085,750, the Daily Caller reported.

The activist group Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en la Lucha received the highest donation of over $1 million, while Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee received the lowest donation, records showed.

Jewish Community Action has received $183,013 from the Headwaters Foundation, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Minnesota has received $140,000, Unidos MN has received $90,250 and the Greater Minnesota Worker Center has received $385,000 from the foundation, according to the outlet.

Mizna, OutFront Minnesota, Voices for Racial Justice and Communities Organizing Latine Power and Action additionally received donations from the Soros-backed group.

The report comes after President Donald Trump directed federal agencies last year to intensify investigations into groups they suspect of supporting political violence.

Soros' Open Society Foundations has denied funding political violence, stating last year that their activities were "lawful and peaceful."

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News.





