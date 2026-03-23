New York: LaGuardia Airport remains closed after plane-vehicle collision that left at least two dead

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de marzo, 2026

Authorities reported that an Air Canada regional jet collided with a fire truck on the runway after landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport Sunday night. The event left at least two dead.

The information was confirmed by a source to Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment on an ongoing investigation. In addition, the source explained that Port Authority workers riding on the fire truck were also injured.

Closed at least until 14:00

New York’s LaGuardia Airport will remain closed at least until 2:00 p.m. (18:00 GMT) this Monday. A pilot and a co-pilot were killed in the incident, according to the director of the city’s port authority.

"Earliest is 2:00 pm but that is subject to change on what the NTSB needs," said Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia, referring to National Transportation Safety Board investigators.

Similarly, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey indicated that the aircraft had struck a rescue and firefighting vehicle responding to a separate incident at around 11:45 p.m. The airport was closed as of 3 a.m. to facilitate the investigation.