Opening to exiles on a dark island: Cuba seeks investment amid electricity collapse

From the Cuban regime they speak of "zero national energy coverage." AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de marzo, 2026

Miguel Díaz-Canel's regime announced an unprecedented measure: it will allow Cubans living abroad -especially in the United States- to invest and own businesses on the island. This came to light while the country was once again left totally in the dark.

The initiative was confirmed by Foreign Trade Minister Óscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga, who assured that Havana seeks to attract capital to reactivate sectors such as tourism, mining and energy infrastructure.

For decades, the Cuban system prohibited emigrants from participating directly in the national economy. Now the government is trying to attract money from the diaspora, especially from Miami, in the midst of an economy practically paralyzed by fuel shortages and blackouts.

The measure- introduced by Pérez-Oliva Fraga, nephew of Fidel and Raúl Castro- is interpreted as an urgent attempt to obtain foreign currency at one of the most delicate moments for the island's economy.

Another total blackout in the Caribbean island generalized blackout on Monday after the total disconnection of the National Electroenergy System, according to fuel shortages that have kept the island on edge for months.



The Cuban power grid, powered by very old thermoelectric plants, has been operating for years with failures and generation deficits, leading to increasingly frequent blackouts. In recent weeks, outages have reached more than 15 hours a day in Havana and more than a day in some provinces.



The situation is aggravated because no fuel tankers have arrived since January 9, forcing the regime to ration gasoline, suspend diesel sales and reduce some hospital services.



Meanwhile, authorities have activated protocols to restore the electrical system, although they do not yet know the cause of the incident, according to their note. Cuba suffered aon Monday after the total disconnection of the National Electroenergy System, according to the state-owned Unión Eléctrica . The outage comes amid a serious energy crisis aggravated bythat have kept the island on edge for months.The Cuban power grid, powered by very old thermoelectric plants, has been operating for years with failures and generation deficits, leading to increasingly frequent blackouts. In recent weeks, outages have reached more than 15 hours a day in Havana and more than a day in some provinces.The situation is aggravated because no fuel tankers have arrived since January 9, forcing the regime to ration gasoline, suspend diesel sales andMeanwhile, authorities have activated protocols to restore the electrical system, although they do not yet, according to their note.

Trump toughens tone: "Either we reach an agreement or we'll do what we have to do"

President Donald Trump said his administration is holding conversations with Havana, but issued an ultimatum this weekend:

"Cuba is a failed nation ... either we come to an agreement or we will do what we have to do."

Trump assured that "something will happen with Cuba very soon," amid a scenario in which Washington has put energy pressure on the island after cutting off the flow of Venezuelan oil.

The president has also hinted at the possibility of a political change if an understanding with the Cuban regime is not reached.

Tourism in free fall: hotels almost empty

Tourism, one of the country's main economic engines, is also showing signs of collapse.

According to official data from Cuba's National Statistics Office, hotel occupancy in 2025 fell to 18.9%, one of the lowest levels on record.

The number of international visitors fell to 1.81 million, a drop of nearly 18% from the previous year. Even travel by Cubans living abroad fell by more than 22%.

Major hotel chains such as Meliá Hotels International, Iberostar and Blue Diamond Resorts have temporarily closed parts of their facilities due to a lack of tourists.