Ice Hockey: US and Canada win direct ticket to the quarterfinals at the Winter Olympic Games in Milan

Published by Israel Duro 16 de febrero, 2026

The U.S. and Canadian Olympic ice hockey teams achieved their direct ticket to the quarterfinals after wins against Germany and France, respectively.

The U.S. team booked its ticket with a 5-1 victory over Germany, their third straight win. Meanwhile, Canada routed France 10-2 in an even more lopsided matchup.

Slovakia had already done the same on Saturday despite their 5-3 loss to Sweden. As the best runner-up, Finland will join them. The other eight will play playoffs for access to the quarterfinals scheduled for Tuesday.

A comfortable ride against Germany

The Americans took the lead at the end of the first period thanks to Zach Werenski's goal in the 20th minute. Auston Matthews, who provided the assist for the first goal, added to his tally in the 27th minute when the Germans were down to ten men.

The tournament favorites put on a show, scoring three times — in the 38th, 42nd and 47th minutes. Tim Stutzle scored the consolation goal for Germany.