Partial government shutdown holds as negotiations stall

The partial government shutdown remains in place after negotiators failed to reach a deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) over the weekend.

The Department of Homeland Security entered a partial shutdown Saturday as lawmakers fight over funding for the agency that oversees much of President Donald Trump's immigration offensive.

In addition, Congress is on a weeklong recess and is not scheduled to return to Washington until next week unless some sort of deal is reached. As a result, the shutdown remains in limbo as the two parties remain far apart on key provisions.

Thus, thousands of government employees, from airport security agents to disaster relief officials, will be furloughed or forced to work without pay until Congress agrees on funding.

At the center of the budget dispute is the department's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), whose agents killed two U.S. citizens amid widespread raids and mass protests in Minneapolis.

Democrats oppose any new funding for DHS until major changes in the way ICE conducts its operations are implemented.

In particular, they have demanded restrictions on patrols, a ban on ICE agents wearing masks during operations and a requirement that they obtain a warrant to enter private property.

White House blames Democrats Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed Democrats, telling Fox News that "Democrats are barreling our government towards another shutdown for political and partisan reasons."



But while DHS faces a shutdown, ICE itself will remain operational, thanks to funding approved in last year's government spending bill.

Negotiations stalled

This shutdown would be the third of Trump's second term, including a record 43-day government shutdown last October and November.

The government just reopened after a smaller four-day partial shutdown earlier this month, also over DHS funding.

Even if all 53 Republican senators vote to fund DHS, Senate rules require the support of 60 of the body's 100 members to move forward with the budget bill, meaning several Democrats would have to join.