More than 600,000 customers without power due to winter storm

Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de enero, 2026

More than 600,000 power grid customers across the country were without service Sunday as a giant winter storm moved from Texas to the Northeast, according to monitoring website PowerOutage.com.

The southern states of Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana recorded the most residential and commercial customers without power, each with more than 100,000, after the storm dumped snow and freezing rain across the region.

A giant winter storm is advancing Sunday toward the northeastern part of the country after dumping snow and freezing rain across much of the nation, threatening tens of millions of people with power outages, transportation chaos and below-freezing temperatures.

After lashing the southwest and central areas, the storm began hitting the densely populated mid-Atlantic and northeastern states, as a frigid air mass settled across the nation.

The National Weather Service (NWS) called the storm "unusually widespread and long-lasting," caused by the arrival of an arctic air mass from Canada.