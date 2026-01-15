ICE agent who shot woman in Minneapolis suffers internal bleeding, sources say

Published by Diane Hernández 15 de enero, 2026

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who shot and killed a woman during an operation in Minneapolis last week suffered an internal bleeding in his torso following the incident, two U.S. officials cited by CBS News.

The officer, identified as Jonathan Ross, was injured during the Jan. 7 raid, which killed Renee Nicole Good, a woman who authorities say attempted to ram her vehicle into federal agents. According to CBS News, the precise extent of the internal bleeding is not yet known, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed the injury, although it has not provided further medical details.

Video footage released after the shooting shows Ross walking away from the scene after the incident. According to a source cited by CBS News, the agent has not returned to duty since, with no official clarification as to why.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed previously that Ross was transported to a hospital after the shooting and released the same day. "The officer was hit by the vehicle. She ran over him. He was taken to the hospital, treated by a doctor and released," Noem told reporters on Jan. 7. She added that Ross was recovering and that he acted in the belief that he was defending himself and his companions.

According to official DHS accounts, ICE agents were conducting specific immigration operations when a group of people attempted to block them. In that context, one of the people involved would have used their car "as a weapon," trying to run over the agents. The department called the incident an act of "extreme violence" against law enforcement.

ICE veteran with a decade of experience



U.S. Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino told CBS News that Ross has received "several death threats" following the shooting. "He is in a safe place. He is recovering from his injuries and we are thankful that he is doing better," he told the outlet. Ross, a decade-long ICE veteran, had already been seriously injured in a previous incident last June in the Minneapolis area when he was dragged by a car during an attempted arrest. That episode resulted in injuries that required 33 stitches and hospitalization, according to court records.

The case continues to generate controversy and has reignited the debate over ICE operations and the use of force by federal agents during immigration operations.