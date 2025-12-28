Texas: father rescues kidnapped daughter after tracking her cell phone

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 27 de diciembre, 2025

A father managed to rescue his 15-year-old daughter, who had been kidnapped in Texas, after tracking the location of her cell phone, in a case that ended with the arrest of the alleged assailant, Fox News reported.

According to the report, the event occurred on Christmas Day in Porter, a town near Houston. The teenager had gone out to walk her dog, and when she did not return at the usual time, her parents alerted the authorities. Using parental controls, the father managed to locate his daughter's phone and went to a remote area of Harris County.

There he found the minor inside a pickup truck with a 23-year-old man. The father managed to help her escape and immediately notified the police.

The suspect was identified as Giovanni Rosales Espinoza, who, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, had threatened the victim with a knife and kidnapped her from the public road. He was arrested shortly thereafter without offering resistance.

Espinoza now faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and indecency with a minor and remains in custody without bail. Authorities confirmed that the investigation remains open.