Persistent rain expected in California, snow in New York and winter storm in Northeast

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de diciembre, 2025

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported continued rain in California this Friday, before the weather improves over the weekend. In the southern part of the state, there is a slight risk of flash flooding, along with high winds and some thunderstorms, especially in coastal areas.

In this regard, authorities ask the population to follow emergency indications and stay attentive to official warnings. In the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, snow will continue, although precipitation will decrease tonight.

In the upper Midwest, a weather system is bringing snow and ice early Friday morning, driven by cold air arriving from Canada. Light to moderate snowfall is expected in the Great Lakes, while from Michigan to Pennsylvania, freezing rain could fall, with accumulations of up to a quarter inch in some spots. Cities such as Baltimore and Philadelphia will be affected.

In New York, including New York City and Long Island, snow is forecast Friday afternoon through Friday night, with 4 to 8 inches expected. Authorities warn that roads will be hazardous for those returning from holiday travel. The system will move out into the Atlantic on Saturday, leaving clearer weather in the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England, although with strong winds early in the day.

In the West, the passage of a cold front will bring snow in mountainous areas, along with high winds and rain in the valleys during Saturday. By Sunday, an arctic air mass will begin to move in from Canada. In the northern High Plains, temperatures could drop below freezing, which will feel even colder due to strong winds.