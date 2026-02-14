Southern Command resumes action in the Caribbean: a new attack on a narco-boat leaves three dead

Published by Joaquín Núñez 13 de febrero, 2026

The U.S. Southern Command reported a new attack against a'narcolancha' in the Caribbean. This is the first vessel sunk since December 2025 and comes a month after the capture of Nicolás Maduro, then dictator of Venezuela. In this case, three people lost their lives.

The Trump Administration began sinking vessels in September 2025, noting that they were carrying contraband drugs, with the ultimate goal of smuggling the product into the United States. Since then, dozens of attacks have been carried out.

"On Feb. 13, at the direction of the commander of U.S. Southern Command, Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," the U.S. Southern Command reported via a statement.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Three narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," he added.

The U.S. Southern Command did not provide further details of the operation, such as the exact location of the boat or the identities of its occupants.