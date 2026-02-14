Colombia adopts drones for targeted eradication of coca crops with U.S. support

Published by Sabrina Martin 13 de febrero, 2026

Colombia began a program of eradication of coca crops using drones, with the support of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the U.S. State Department. The confirmation was released by the entity itself through its official account on X.

The initiative marks the formal beginning of the use of this technology within the anti-drug strategy between both countries.

INL official statement

In a public message, the U.S. office noted that the use of drones in the eradication of coca could have a significant impact on reducing crops, strengthening security in Colombia, and reducing drugs arriving in the United States. He also indicated that the program represents an opportunity to increase the results of bilateral cooperation in the fight against drugs.

Prior authorization in Colombia

The program was made possible after the Colombian government authorized, in December last year, the use of drones for the targeted eradication of illicit crops.