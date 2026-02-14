Colombia adopts drones for targeted eradication of coca crops with U.S. support
The initiative marks the formal beginning of the use of this technology within the anti-drug strategy between the two countries.
Colombia began a program of eradication of coca crops using drones, with the support of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the U.S. State Department. The confirmation was released by the entity itself through its official account on X.
The initiative marks the formal beginning of the use of this technology within the anti-drug strategy between both countries.
INL official statement
In a public message, the U.S. office noted that the use of drones in the eradication of coca could have a significant impact on reducing crops, strengthening security in Colombia, and reducing drugs arriving in the United States. He also indicated that the program represents an opportunity to increase the results of bilateral cooperation in the fight against drugs.
World
Colombia and the US seize a narco-submarine with cocaine valued at $441 million
Sabrina Martin
Prior authorization in Colombia
The program was made possible after the Colombian government authorized, in December last year, the use of drones for the targeted eradication of illicit crops.
How the drones operate
The authorities clarified that this modality does not replace manual eradication or crop substitution programs but is integrated as additional support within the comprehensive policy against drug trafficking.