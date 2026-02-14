Voz media US Voz.us
Colombia adopts drones for targeted eradication of coca crops with U.S. support

The initiative marks the formal beginning of the use of this technology within the anti-drug strategy between the two countries.

Drone reference imageRaul Arboleda / AFP

Sabrina Martin
Sabrina Martin

Colombia began a program of eradication of coca crops using drones, with the support of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the U.S. State Department. The confirmation was released by the entity itself through its official account on X.

The initiative marks the formal beginning of the use of this technology within the anti-drug strategy between both countries.

INL official statement

In a public message, the U.S. office noted that the use of drones in the eradication of coca could have a significant impact on reducing crops, strengthening security in Colombia, and reducing drugs arriving in the United States. He also indicated that the program represents an opportunity to increase the results of bilateral cooperation in the fight against drugs.

Prior authorization in Colombia

The program was made possible after the Colombian government authorized, in December last year, the use of drones for the targeted eradication of illicit crops.

How the drones operate

As explained by Colombia's minister in charge of Justice, Andres Idarraga, the drones fly approximately 1.5 meters above the plant canopy, which limits the dispersion of the herbicide and protects water sources, soils, and licit crops.
The authorities clarified that this modality does not replace manual eradication or crop substitution programs but is integrated as additional support within the comprehensive policy against drug trafficking.

