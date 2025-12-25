Southern California on high alert for severe Christmas storm

Published by Víctor Mendoza 24 de diciembre, 2025

(AFP) Flash flood warnings are in effect in Los Angeles and most of southern California this Wednesday, as one of the worst recent Christmas storms brought heavy rains and fears of deadly mudslides.

Driven by an atmospheric river known as the "Pineapple Express," which carries abundant moisture from Hawaii to the West Coast, authorities forecast the storm would dump several months' worth of rain over the next few days.

"Potentially lethal flash flooding will continue in Southern California today and tomorrow, with heavy snowfall in the mountains and powerful wind gusts also persisting," the National Weather Service (NWS) said Wednesday afternoon.

"Lives and property are in great danger," the bureau detailed in one of its bulletins.

The first burst of heavy rain hit the region Tuesday night, so that cities like Los Angeles dawned with tree debris and some debris in the streets, as well as light flooding that hindered traffic.

Rainfall increased in intensity Wednesday morning, when thousands of people in Southern California were without power due to downed lines from the fury of the Christmas storm.

Some communities could receive up to 25.4 centimeters of precipitation this week.

Under special alert are the Pacific Palisades and Malibu regions on the coast, which are trying to recover after being ravaged by January's deadly fires. Due to the ravages of the blazes, the terrain is susceptible to mudslides with the persistent rain.

The Red Cross opened shelter centers in several communities in the region as some residents in Southern California were ordered to evacuate immediately.

Authorities are attending to a number of accidents, while several road arteries were closed due to flash flood hazard warnings in effect in large areas of Southern California, worsening already congested local traffic.

"We decided to stay home"

Ariel Cohen, a meteorologist with the NWS, warned the media that from Wednesday afternoon through Friday, "many areas will likely experience significant flooding, along with rockslides and mudslides, especially at higher elevations."

"If you were planning to take to the roads over Christmas, please reconsider your plans," he added.

While many Angelenos were on the streets Wednesday morning shopping for last-minute gifts, buying groceries and even running around, for others the Christmas celebration was disrupted because of the rainfall.

"We decided to stay home; we've gotten all these alerts. It doesn't seem safe to drive, AFP Jim Lewis, who was scheduled to visit cousins in neighboring Pasadena and who did some last-minute shopping after changing plans, told AFP.

Already for those who had home plans, the extreme weather hitting Southern California doesn't threaten the Christmas spirit.

Larissa Peet, who had planned to throw a party, said the celebration is still on.

"We won't do anything differently; we'll just be together, eat, drink and have a good time," she commented.

In addition to dangerous flooding, meteorologists are predicting possible gusts of up to 127.8 kilometers per hour in the mountains and deserts of Los Angeles County.

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, decreed a state of emergency in several counties, including Los Angeles, to encourage the rapid mobilization and allocation of resources if necessary.