Snowstorm hits Connecticut: school closures, dangerous roads and full forecast

Published by Diane Hernández 23 de diciembre, 2025

A winter storm is affecting Connecticut this Tuesday, just ahead of the Christmas holidays, leaving slippery roads, widespread school closures and travel complications on one of the busiest travel days of the year. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter weather advisory in effect until 4 p.m.

What's going on with the weather in Connecticut?

The storm will bring a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain, with accumulations ranging from 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures remained below freezing during the early morning and will slowly rise into the 30s during the day, favoring ice formation on roads and sidewalks.

"Expect slippery road conditions and reduced visibility during the morning," warned the NWS.

Although heavy snowfall is not expected, moderate snow showers could briefly reduce visibility, particularly during the morning commute, prompting warnings from authorities take precautions.

Impact on traffic and holiday travel



Morning: widespread snow and slippery untreated surfaces .

. Evening: mixed with rain, especially in coastal areas.

Evening: risk of residual ice as temperatures drop again.

It is recommended to reduce speed, increase the distance between vehicles and avoid unnecessary travel during the peak hours of the winter storm. The NWS called Tuesday one of the busiest travel days of the year. Snow began falling around 6 a.m. in the southern and western parts of the state, spreading to the rest of Connecticut throughout the morning.

How much snow is expected in each region?

Coast (Stamford, Bridgeport, New Haven, New London)

Light snow mixed with rain

Accumulation: up to 1 inch of wet snow

Highs: 35-40 °F

Inland areas (Danbury, Waterbury, Hartford, Windham)

Light to moderate snow early

General accumulation: 1 inch

Highest areas: up to 3 inches

Highs: 34-36 °F

Litchfield Hills (Torrington, Litchfield, Winchester)

Pure snow event

Accumulation: 1 to 3 inches

Major impact on elevated areas

December with less snow, but colder than normal

So far, December has recorded below-average snowfall in Connecticut. In Hartford, prior to this storm, only 4.1 inches had accumulated, compared to the usual monthly average of 6.4 inches.

However, temperatures have been nearly 5 degrees colder than normal, making this December feel more like February. All indications are that the month will close with below average thermal values.

Schools closed in Connecticut on Tuesday



Also suspended activities were all Connecticut State Community College campuses, including Capital, Housatonic, Manchester, Middlesex, Norwalk, Tunxis and Naugatuck Valley, as well as the Goodwin University magnet school system.



Education officials advised families to stay tuned for possible updates throughout the day. With the risk of hazardous road conditions, numerous school districts and state universities announced total closures for Tuesday. They include districts such as Hartford, Danbury, Bristol, Bristol, Waterbury, Ridgefield, New Milford, Torrington, Westport and Windsor, in addition to multiple regional districts.

What to expect after the storm?

Conditions will begin to improve toward Tuesday night and Wednesday, Christmas Eve, will bring a calmer outlook, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Christmas Day is shaping up to be dry and in keeping with the season, although overnight showers or light snow showers are not ruled out, which at this time are not expected to cause major inconveniences.

Final recommendation

Keep an eye on the National Weather Service updates, check road conditions before heading out and confirm directly with your school district for any last-minute changes.