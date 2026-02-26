Fetterman criticized Democrats for yelling at Trump during the State of the Union address: 'Respect the office'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de febrero, 2026

Sen. John Fetterman criticized fellow Democrats over their conduct during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. Speaking to multiple media outlets, the Pennsylvania lawmaker addressed the shouting from some members during Trump’s speech, as well as the fact that nearly all Democratic lawmakers remained seated during key moments of the night — including a tribute to the mother of a young woman killed in North Carolina by an undocumented immigrant.

Fetterman, who set aside his signature hoodies in favor of a suit for the occasion, was the only Democrat to shake hands with President Trump before the address. Despite backlash from some activists on social media, the senator defended his decision.

“Yes, I shook his hand, of course. He walked in and I'm always going to do that, for sure. For me, I'm not going to yell or do that. Again, regardless who the president is that, I think that's been lost now here for a nation to do that,” he told Fox News.

He also reprimanded members of his party who held signs and shouted throughout much of the speech, including Reps. Al Green, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib. According to Fetterman, such behavior damages the party’s image and disrespects the presidency.

"Respect the office, regardless of who occupies it”

“You know, The constant kinds of yelling and screaming and and and now holding up signs and for doing all these things. I I don't think I don't care if it's a republican or democrat as a president. Just don't do that. Don't do that. Respect the office regardless who's in. And now for for me, it's like now when half the people in my party haven't showed up, and then some of them have chosen to just yell and say and scream during all of it, I just don't think that's what we want. And I don't believe, as a democrat, I think, like, dancing frogs really moves the ball for us as a party either,” the Pennsylvania Democrat added.

The senator also took issue with those who declined to stand and applaud at certain moments, such as for Erika Kirk, the widow of activist Charlie Kirk. "I stood up and then I clapped for her as well too. Though here, you know, can't we just be more kind to a widow? I mean, I we just shouldn't be that long ago that a widow, you know, with young children has her husband murdered. You know, how we can't just acknowledge that this as well too.”

Hours later, Fetterman spoke with CNN and addressed the need to foster greater tolerance and civility in Congress.

“I do think we have to find a way if we can be in the same room, we can disagree on these things. You don't have to sign off on everything. You don't have to agree with everything. And now if I hear something that I agree with or I like that, hey, I'm gonna stand up and clap for those things,” he concluded.