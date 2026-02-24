Amazon to invest $12 billion in first data center campus in north Louisiana

Published by Diane Hernández 24 de febrero, 2026

Amazon announced Monday a landmark plan to build data center campuses in the Caddo and Bossier districts of northwestern Louisiana, with a total investment of $12 billion. It represents the largest single corporate investment in the region to date.

The project is part of a strategy of Gov. Jeff Landry, who since 2024 has pushed policies to align state agencies with the private sector and attract major investments to the state. According to Landry, these actions have secured nearly $100 billion in capital investments in two years.

Job generation and local opportunities

Amazon projects that the construction and operation of the data centers will create:

540 permanent jobs within the data centers.

1,710 additional jobs in the local community, including technicians, project engineers, network and security specialists, and operations managers.

Up to 1,500 construction jobs, with opportunities for contractors and local workers.

David Zapolsky, Amazon's Global Head of Legal and Relations, noted: "We are creating hundreds of good-paying jobs and making substantial investments in local infrastructure to serve customers and strengthen communities."

Infrastructure investment and sustainability

Amazon will fund 100% of the energy and electrical infrastructure needed for the new campuses, collaborating with Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) to ensure grid reliability without impacting residential consumers and small businesses.

In addition, the company will provide up to $400 million in water and sewer infrastructure, using only verified surplus water, with a cooling system that only consumes water about 13% of the year and uses outside air for the rest of the time.

The company will also invest in solar projects that will provide up to 200 megawatts of carbon-free energy, equivalent to powering 44,000 homes in Louisiana. The move reinforces its global commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency.