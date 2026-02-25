Judge blocks expedited deportations to third countries

Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de febrero, 2026

Judge Brian Murphy ruled Wednesday that the Trump administration adopted an illegal policy that allows for the rapid deportation of immigrants to countries other than their own without giving them an opportunity to object and raise concerns for their safety.

In that regard, Judge Murphy declared the Department of Homeland Security policy invalid in a case that the Administration hopes will ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court.

In the ruling reported by Reuters, the judge noted that the policy, which was adopted in March 2025 as part of the Republican president's immigration offensive, failed to protect the due process rights of migrants who, without notice, could be quickly deported to "an unfamiliar and potentially dangerous country."

"It is not fine, nor is it legal"

Murphy highlighted that the government had argued that "it would be OK" for immigration officials under that policy to quickly deport people to so-called third countries from which they did not come, as long as DHS does not know that someone is waiting to kill them upon arrival.

"It is not fine, nor is it legal," wrote Murphy, who was appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Similarly, it was learned that the ruling came in a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of immigrants facing deportation to countries that were not previously named in their removal orders or identified in their immigration court proceedings.