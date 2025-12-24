What to watch on Christmas when you've already seen all the Christmas movies

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 24 de diciembre, 2025

Christmas, in audiovisual terms, always has a clear family ritual: watching classic movies, replaying iconic scenes and taking refuge in narratives that promise redemption, family and an emotional pause from the frenetic pace of the year. In fact, last year's VOZ featured a selection that clearly accompanied this spirit. However, when the classics are overdone, a legitimate question arises for many: What to watch at Christmas when you've already seen all the usual programming?

And that's a complicated question to answer, since the spirit of the season no longer lives exclusively in traditional films, and the major studios hardly ever bet on new Christmas movies (even though they are sorely needed). In the modern world, on the other hand, series, event premieres and stories are being built that, without being strictly Christmas, fulfill the function of the ritual.

A clear example is the highly anticipated Stranger Things, whose second part of the new season premieres on December 25. It is not at all a Christmas series, but a cultural phenomenon that Netflix deliberately placed on that date, so families can binge-watch on a day to relax, meditate, and enjoy a great production at home. It would, without a doubt, be completely illogical not to recommend it.

Netflix's message, perhaps, is that contemporary Christmas is also about sitting in front of the TV, but with a different logic and language.

Now, for those who prefer cinema but are looking for something different and, in turn, Christmasy, there are still films that try to catch the atmosphere without falling into the classic mold. "The Holdovers," for example, masterfully uses the end-of-year break to tell an intimate story about loneliness, unthinkable bonds and second chances.

It's a beautifully made film, without excessive frills or forced moralizing, but with a deeply wintry and, especially, human atmosphere. It is worth it.

Another option, more classic, is "Eyes Wide Shut," by Stanley Kubrick. It may not be a film explicitly about Christmas, but it is set on the date and proposes an uncomfortable look at desire, fidelity and modern alienation. It is not a festive film in the traditional sense, but its contrast between Christmas lights and emotional emptiness makes it an excellent choice for these dates.

Another worthwhile one is "Little Women," whose sensibility connects with Christmas from a more sober and reflective point of view.

The point, in the end, is that Christmas doesn't necessarily mean always following the same classic narrative. There can be a pause, meaning, reflection and a bit of willingness to look with other eyes. That's why a great Christmas movie - and a true masterpiece of cinema - is "The Bishop's Wife."

Far from the classic tale, the film proposes a profoundly Christian look at faith lived in the everyday. It talks about marriage, vocation, service and the temptation of ego even within the Church.

And, if you're not looking for something novel and simply want to have a few laughs with "Home Alone" or thrill to Bruce Willis in "Die Hard" (yes, a Christmas movie), don't worry, you can always go back to our selection from last year.