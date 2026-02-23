Curfew in New York City as severe winter storm approaches

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de febrero, 2026

New York City on Monday closed schools and ordered drivers to avoid the roads ahead of a violent snowstorm sweeping across the northeastern part of the country.

The National Weather Service said blizzard conditions will "materialize rapidly" from Maryland to southeastern New England, making travel "extremely hazardous."

As he said, snow could fall at a rate of between five and nearly eight centimeters per hour at the height of the storm, with nearly 54 million people in its path.

By this Monday morning, the storm had already begun to lash New York, reducing visibility to such an extent that Wall Street skyscrapers were barely visible from the adjoining borough of Brooklyn.

Power outages are likely due to the heavy snow and strong wind gusts, forecasters said.

As of 01H39 local time (06H39 GMT) Monday, about 80,000 customers were without power in the state of New Jersey, according to the tracking website poweroutage.us.

Meanwhile, more than 5,000 flights were canceled, flight-tracking site FlightAware said Monday.

In New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said streets, highways and bridges would be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday until noon Monday.

The NWS warned that heavy snow, strong winds and low visibility "would lead to hazardous or impossible travel conditions."