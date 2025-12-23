Brown University places police chief on leave in aftermath of shooting

Published by Misty Severi 23 de diciembre, 2025

Brown University President Christina Paxson said Monday night that the school was placing its police chief on leave while the Department of Education probes the university's handling of a deadly mass shooting on its campus earlier this month.

The Trump administration opened its probe earlier Monday and Paxson said Brown will commission its own review of campus safety and the response to the Dec. 13 shooting, which killed two students.

"A review like this is standard," Paxson said in a statement. "As it takes place, Vice President for Public Safety and Emergency Management Rodney Chatman is on leave, effective immediately."

The school president also said former Providence Police Department chief Hugh T. Clements will serve as interim chief for public safety and police while the investigation is carried out. Chatman has served in his role since 2021, per CBS News.

Just The News. You can



Misty Severi is a news reporter forYou can follow her on X for more coverage.

© Just The News