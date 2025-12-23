White House unveils official Christmas portrait of President Trump and first lady

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de diciembre, 2025

The White House published the official Christmas portrait of President Donald Trump and first lady, Melania Trump. The image was shared with a card with a Christmas message:

"Christmas is a time to celebrate everything that makes our country exceptional. Across America, every home carries its own stories and traditions, yet it is our shared values that bind us together as one Nation. In every community, we are lifted by simple acts of kindness that reflect the enduring American spirit of generosity, patriotism, and gratitude. These moments remind us that the heart of America is strong," the White House wrote in the card.

In that vein, the White House maintained that this time of year also invites reflection on the blessings Americans share. It highlighted that for nearly 250 years, America has "grown because of the hope and hard work of families who believed in something bigger than themselves."

"Their example inspires us today, especially at Christmas, when we gather with loved ones to celebrate the faith, family, and freedom that define our national story," the president said in the card, also signed by the first lady.

In addition, the president recalled the work of the military.

"We also remember the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who cannot be home with their families. Their service protects our freedom and allows Americans to celebrate in peace. We hold them—and their loved ones—close in our hearts," he maintained.