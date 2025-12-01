Photos: Melania Trump's 2025 Christmas decorations in the White House

Published by Williams Perdomo 1 de diciembre, 2025

The White House showcased the decorations chosen by first lady Melania Trump to celebrate Christmas this year. The decorating theme for this 2025 was "Home is where the heart is."

A statement issued by the White House detailed that Christmas is a time to celebrate what makes America exceptional.

"In every community, we are lifted by simple acts of kindness that reflect the enduring American spirit of generosity, patriotism, and gratitude," said the statement picked up by ABC News.

"These moments remind us that the heart of America is strong and that Home Is Where The Heart Is," the White House added.

At VOZ, we selected the best photos of the White House holiday decorations:

The White House Red Room with Christmas decorations.AP / Cordon Press.

The White House Blue Room.AP / Cordon Press.

Christmas trees decorate the White House State Dining Room.AP / Cordon Press.

A "Be Best" decoration hangs in the Red Room of the White House.AP / Cordon Press.

Christmas trees decorate the East Room of the White House.AP / Cordon Press.