Trump marks Immaculate Conception Day in unprecedented presidential message

This image shows the Chapel of Our Lady of Pilar and its statue of the Virgin Mary AFP

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 8 de diciembre, 2025

This Monday, December 8, marked the solemn Day of the Immaculate Conception, one of the most important dates in the liturgical calendar of the Catholic Church which is celebrated in much of the world and practically the entire hemisphere. Surprisingly, the Marian feast was joined by President Donald Trump, who became the first U.S. president to send a message to Catholics on the day of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary.

“Today, I recognize every American celebrating December 8 as a Holy Day honoring the faith, humility, and love of Mary, mother of Jesus and one of the greatest figures in the Bible,” Trump wrote, before recounting the biblical passages describing the conception of Jesus Christ. “On the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, Catholics celebrate what they believe to be Mary’s freedom from original sin as the mother of God. She first entered recorded history as a young woman when, according to Holy Scripture, the Angel Gabriel greeted her in the village of Nazareth with news of a miracle: ‘Hail, favored one! The Lord is with you,’ announcing that ‘you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you shall name him Jesus.’”

Presidential Message on the Feast of the Immaculate Conceptionhttps://t.co/iIxtsQWJSI — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) December 8, 2025

The president then emphasized that the Virgin Mary carried out one of “the most profound and consequential acts of history” after accepting “heroically God’s will with trust and humility. ‘Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord. May it be done to me according to your word.’”

“Mary’s decision forever altered the course of humanity. Nine months later, God became man when Mary gave birth to a son, Jesus, who would go on to offer his life on the Cross for the redemption of sins and the salvation of the world,” the president stated.

During his message, Trump said that over the past 250 years, the Virgin Mary has played “a distinct role in our great American story.”

“As we approach 250 years of glorious American Independence, we acknowledge and give thanks, with total gratitude, for Mary’s role in advancing peace, hope, and love in America and beyond our shores,” Trump wrote, recalling that the Virgin Mary inspired millions of American citizens who celebrate steadfast devotion to the mother of Jesus Christ.

The president stressed that the figure of Mary has inspired the world andthe USA for the construction of schools, hospitals, churches, and countless noble acts. He even recalled historical passages related to the Virgin Mary.

“More than a century ago, in the midst of World War I, Pope Benedict XV, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, commissioned and dedicated a majestic statue of Mary, Queen of Peace, bearing the infant Christ with an olive branch so that the Christian faithful would be encouraged to look to her example of peace by praying for a stop to the horrific slaughter. Just a few months later, World War I ended. Today, we look to Mary once again for inspiration and encouragement as we pray for an end to war and for a new and lasting era of peace, prosperity, and harmony in Europe and throughout the world.”

To end his message, the president closed with the prayer 'Hail Mary,' describing it as “the sacred words that have brought aid, comfort, and support to generations of American believers in times of need.”

Trump thus became the first U.S. president to salute this solemn Marian feast. Neither Joe Biden norJohn F. Kennedy, the country's only two declared Catholic presidents, had sent such a message on this date.