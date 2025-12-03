First winter storm lingers: snow, heavy rain and record cold weather

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de diciembre, 2025

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that a distinctly wintery weather pattern will continue to affect several regions of the country over the next several days, with heavy snowfall, heavy rain and a new pulse of arctic air that could break record low temperatures in the Midwest.

Similarly, the service is forecasting heavy snowfall in the Rockies, High Plains, Northwest and Great Lakes.

The first major storm of the winter blanketed parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic with snow Tuesday. Media outlets such as AP detailed that the situation made roads dangerous, disrupting travel and closing schools as some areas braced for several inches of heavy snowfall.

The storm could accumulate about 30 centimeters of snow and be accompanied by wind and heavy rain in states including Pensylvania, New York, Maine and Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, the NWS indicated that much of the central and eastern parts of the country will continue to experience cooler-than-normal temperatures by the end of the week. This is due to a persistent winter pattern, with cold air systems advancing repeatedly across the region.

In the Ohio Valley and the Northeast, maximum temperatures will be around3 °C to 4 °C, while in the Southeast they will be between 4 °C and 5 °C.

A new cold front will cause another noticeable drop in the Plains and Midwest. In the northern Plains, highs near 10 °C are expected Wednesday, and on Thursday highs of 2 °C to 3 °C will advance into the Midwest and also into the southern Plains.