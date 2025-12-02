Dozens of schools closed due to winter storm

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de diciembre, 2025

Dozens of schools are closed and others delayed due to accumulating snow and rainfall in several states across the country.

Maine, Connecticut, Ohio, Pennsylvania are the main states where several school closures were announced.

In Maine, for example, local media outlets such as WMTW explained that inland areas of York and Cumberland counties, as well as southern Oxford County, are expected to see between six and 12 inches of snow.

The news outlet made a list that it has been updating with schools that have closed or asked to have a day of classes remotely.

In addition, the University of New England's campuses in Biddeford and Portland, and the University of Southern Maine campuses in Gorham, Lewiston and Portland, are closed due to the weather.

For her part, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, ordered all state offices to close at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

In the case of Pensylvania, the closure of all schools in the Allentown School District was recorded. NBC Philadelphia also posted a link where you can check, in real time, the schools affected by the situation.

In Ohio, the first school district in the area announced its closure after steady snow was forecast to continue through Tuesday morning. Soon after, other school districts followed suit. The list of closures records more than 300 schools closed, according to Fox 8.